Big Lake hoops face Princeton

The Big Lake girls basketball squad has had an outstanding season.
They currently hold a 8-4 record and continue to add more victories.
On Friday, Jan. 10 the Hornets took on the Princeton Tigers in a 82-73 win.
Mia Huberty, Caela Tighe, Taylor Moen, and Reagan Sternquist were powerhouses on offense with 21, 17, 14, and 11 points each.
Emily Steen topped the chart with 12 rebounds, Sternquist was up next with 6, and Huberty, Tighe, and Justena Cichy each had 4 rebounds.
The team as a whole had 20 steals and 20 assists for the night.
Once again, the Hornets had a jaw-dropping percentage from the free-throw line. The girls went 25 for 31 adding to their victory against the Tigers.
The final score was 82-73.
The Lady Hornets hit the court on Thursday, Jan. 16 against Chisago Lakes in a Big Lake double header – jump ball is at 5:45.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
The Big Lake boys basketball team hosted the Princeton Tigers on Friday, Jan. 10, but couldn’t pull out the win. The Hornets haven’t been having a successful season, but that may have to do with their powerhouse center has been missing in action.
Jack Iverson has been out with an injury unable to contribute.
Both teams came for a physical game and fought hard in both halves.
Wyatt Windhorst was the lead scorer with 25 points, Alec Morehead had 13 points, Peyton McConville had 6, Will Boeckman had 5 points, Mitchell Spanier and Kade Layton each had 4, and Brady Josewski had 3 points.
The boys now hold a 2-5 record for the season.
The hit the court tonight at Chisago Lakes at 7:15 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.