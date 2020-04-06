Big Lake High School joins the Be The Light Movement

High Schools all across the United States have found a way to be a light in these dark times for student athletes.
Big Lake High School is joining the Be The Light Movement.
Tonight at 8 p.m. Big Lake High School Activities Director Logan Midthun is lighting up the baseball and softball stadiums as a sign of hope for the community.
The movement started in Colorado and spread like wildfire over social media. Now schools of all sizes in all states are taking part.
“Schools specifically in Minnesota are turning on the lights of their athletic facilities as a beacon of hope for student athletes and especially the seniors,” Midthun said.
COVID-19 has stolen spring activities from athletes, but it can’t steal their optimism.
Schools in the area such as Maple Lake, Eden Valley Watkins, North Branch, and Cambridge-Isanti will also be participating tonight.
At 8 p.m. sharp the lights will be on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to acknowledge the 2020 graduating students.
Midthun wants to be clear that this is not a time to gather together, but rather admire from afar or participate in on social media.
“We need to continue practicing social distancing so, this is not an invitation to gather and use the facilities,” Midthun said.
He will also be hanging a 30 foot by 50 foot American flag on a 35 foot pole. The flag will be flying proudly accompanied by a light display.
“It’s something we wanted to do to support our kids and especially our seniors whose final season is up in the air right now,” Midthun said. “It’s not only for the kids, but also for our staff that are having to navigate a difficult situation as well. It’s a great way to support our community and show that we’re all in this together.”
