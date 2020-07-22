Big Lake High School baseball coach Mike Morehead retires

After 22 years, Mike Morehead has decided to retire as the head baseball coach at Big Lake High School.
Morehead has been a constant in Big Lake athletics, while also being a physical education teacher at Big Lake Middle School.
Morehead has over 200 wins as a head coach along with three conference championships. CHe received the Dick Siebert Award in 2016 from the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association. The annual award is given to a coach who has served Minnesota high school baseball with distinction, professionalism, involvement and longevity.
“I have built many great working relationships with so many players, coaches, and administrators within our program, coaches and athletic directors outside of our program, teachers, parents, managers, bus drivers trainers, grounds keepers, and announcers. Together, we have achieved everything this program has become and all of it has made me a better coach and person,” Morehead said.
Said Big Lake High School Activities Director Logan Midthun, “I have known Mike for the last 5 years and have seen first hand how much he cares about his student-athletes and is always looking to do what is best for his program. Not only does Mike have a great knowledge of the game of baseball, but also a great ability to connect with kids. We will miss his leadership and wish him nothing but the best. Although his last season did not end the way we had hoped, he has left the baseball program in a great position moving forward.”
The search for a new head baseball coach has begun, with the position being posted on the Big Lake Schools website. Anyone interested may contact activities director, Logan Midthun at l.midthun@biglakeschools.org.
