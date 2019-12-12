Big Lake gymnastics takes 2nd place

On Saturday, Dec. 7 the Big Lake girls gymnastics team earned first place and Monticello earned second place competed at the Dana Hunt Memorial Elk River Invite.
Teams like, Anoka, Elk River, Wayzata, Blaine, Andover, Rogers, Moorhead, and Princeton attended the Invite.
Big lake Gymnastics:
The Big Lake gymnastics team took home a first place win with a 143.65.
Some stand out players really made a difference for the Hornets on Saturday.
Britney Krumrei scored a 9.5 on the floor and 9.35 on the vault.
Lola Visci scored another 9.5 on the bars adding to Big Lakes’ victory.
Izzy Breitkreutz and Krumrei tied with scores of 9.2 on the beam as well.
Paul Krumrei said, “The varsity team is putting hopes into a possible 2020 state spot.”
Seniors Megan Swanson and Abby Screifels both had high scores, which added the first place win.
Big Lake stats were provided by Paul Krumrei.
Monticello Gymnastics:
A tweet from the Monti gymnastics program read, “The highlight of the day was having both junior varsity and varsity place second as a team on the bars.”
It was a successful weekend for the girls.
In vault the team received fourth place.
On the bars the girls earned second place with a 34.3.
On the balance beam they took seventh place over all.
And finally for floor the received fifth place.
The team ended the day in fifth place over all with a 134.65.
The Monticello team competes next on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Monticello High School against North Branch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.