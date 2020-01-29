Big Lake gymnastics takes home gold at True Team State

On Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 talented gymnastics teams gathered to compete in the True Team State Competition.
Big Lake took first place in Class A among Mankato West, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Perham, Melrose, Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka, Monticello, Worthington, Detroit Lakes, and Mankato East.
The impressive and young Hornets scored a 181.150 over all which is the highest the team has scored all season.
On the vault Big Lake scored a 46.550.
On bars they scored a 44.700.
On balance beam the girls earned a 43.850.
And finally for floor Big Lake scored a 46.050.
In all events the Hornets were at the top of the score sheet, making their first place title more than deserving.
On the vault Britney Krumrei took third place over all with a score of 9.500 and an all around total of 36.025, Grace Kluck took eighth place with a score of 9.400 and an all around total of 17.375, and Lola Visci earned 15th place with an average score of 9.250 and an all around score of 36.550.
On the bars Visci and Abby Schreifels earned third and fourth place with average scores of 9.400 and 9.250 and all around scores of 36.550 and 36.500.
On the balance beam Izzy Breitkreutz scored a 9.150 and an all around score of 27.800 earning her ninth place over all.
Finally on the floor Breitkreutz tied for fourth place with an average score of 9.425 and an all around score of 27.800.
The girls proved how deep their team is this season by winning the title by over 3 1/2 points.
Head Coach Nikki Dilbert was so proud of how far her team has come.
“We are so incredibly proud of how the girls performed at this meet,” Coach Dilbert said. “The level of competition was truly impressive and Melrose hosted a great meet.”
The Hornets have two more conference dual meets and sections coming up.
They compete next on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Chisago Lakes at 6:30 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
