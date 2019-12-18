You are the owner of this article.
Big Lake gymnastics stings Princeton

bl gymnastics
Photo by Paul Krumrei

The Big Lake gymnastics team battled Princeton on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The first event of the night was vault, where the Hornets shined.

Amber Grunewald earned a score of 8.575, Izzy Breitkreutz earned a 8.25, and Kennadie Ell earned a 8.2.

The top two scores came from Abby Schreifels and Britney Krumrei with an 8.925 and a 9.05.

As a team Big Lake received a 34.8 on vault.

Next was bars for the varsity gymnastics squad.

Schreifels scored a 8.175, Grace Kluk earned a 8.325, Breitkreutz scored a 7.6, and Lola Visci earned a high score of 9.05 – totaling to a 33.15 for the team on bars.

Onto the beam, the girls earned even higher scores from the judges.

Grunewald and Krumrei tied with scores of 8.575, Ell was next with an 8.7, and Breitkreutz was on fire with a 9.225.

As a team the girls scored a 35.075 on the balance beam.

The fourth and final event was floor.

Jolie Nehwah and Schreifels tied with scores of 7.9, Ell earned a 8.7, Grunewald scored a 8.85 and Krumrei topped the charts with a solid 9.

The team scored 34.45 over all for floor.

The varsity totaled to 137.475 for the night at Princeton.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com

