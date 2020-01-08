Big Lake gymnastics first at Tropical Twist

The Big Lake girls gymnastics team is on a roll this season. The team is No. 1 in the state for Minnesota State High School League and continued that into their annual Invite.
The Hornets were as hot as island weather Saturday, Jan. 4, where the girls earned a first-place finish in their own Tropical Twist meet at Big Lake High School. Big Lake hosted Sartell-St. Stephens, Monticello, Annandale, Becker, Chisago Lakes, Rogers, and Glenco-Silver Lake at the Tropical Twist. Co-Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith was proud of his team.
“I think the biggest area we have for improvement right now is the consistency of our routines in competition. Typically that is the case this time of the year for most teams and we’ve been working hard in practice, it just hasn’t always transferred to the meets yet.”
Well it certainly transferred to the Tropical Twist Meet.
Big Lake took first place with 146.6 overall points.
On the vault, Big Lake scored a 37.05, 35.95 on the bars, 36.6 on the beam and an even 37 on the floor.
Ninth grader Britney Krumrei placed second as an individual on the vault and Grace Kluk finished in eighth place.
Lola Visci placed third overall on the floor and first overall on bars, earning the Hornets big points. She was also the second-place gymnast in the all-around, scoring a 37.35.
The Big Lake coaches were very pleased with the girls’ performance.
“These girls set the tone and work ethic of our team and we are thankful for them,” Coach Goldsmith said.
Big Lake will host Monticello tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
