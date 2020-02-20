Big Lake gymnastics finishes first and advances to state

The Big Lake gymnastics team took first place in the Section 7A meet and is advancing to the state meet.
On Saturday, Feb. 15 Big Lake hosted the meet with teams Monticello, Chisago Lakes, North Branch, Becker, Maple Lake, RPHF, and Princeton.
The Hornets finished on top with a score of 146.475.
Head Coach Nikki Dilbert was blown away by her teams’ talent. She was over-joyed.
“Pure excitement,” Coach Dilbert said. “They have worked so hard this season and we put together a really solid meet and we deserve to be there.”
This is the first time in six years that Big Lake has made it as a team to state.
On the vault the girls received a score of 37.475.
Megan Swanson finished in third place with a score of 9.45 and Lola Visci finished in fifth with a score of 9.4.
On the bars the Hornets scored a 37.475.
Visci took first place with a score of 9.5 and Izzy Breitkreutz took second place earning a score of 9.1.
On the beam the girls received a score of 36.175.
Breitkreutz came in third place with a 9.175.
She wasn’t expecting to score so high.
“I thought I was doing well, but I also knew there is a lot of good competition in this room, so it feels really good,” Breitkreutz said.
She earned an individual spot at state, as well as the team spot.
“This is my first time going to state so I’m just going to work hard this week and do my best,” Breitkreutz said.
On the floor the team earned a score of 37.275.
Swanson scored a 9.45 in third place, Visci earned a 9.4 in fourth place, and Abby Schreifels earned sixth place scoring a 9.15.
In the all around Visci earned second place with a score of 36.35, Britney Krumrei came in fourth scoring a 35.975, and Schreifels came in fifth earning a 35.6.
The Hornets will be honing in on certain skills and trying to have fun as a team– especially with three seniors on the team: Breitkreutz, Swanson, and Schriefels.
“We’re going to focus on sticking our landings,” Coach Dilbert said. “Our seniors really stepped up today and it’s going to be so fun to watch them compete at state.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
