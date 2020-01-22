Big Lake gymnastics dominates Saint Francis

Big Lake dominated another conference competitor on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The Hornets defeated St. Francis 146.126 to 134.925.
Britney Krumrei took first place for Big Lake on the vault scoring a 9.45. Lola Visci wasn’t far behind scoring a 9.3.
Krumrei was at it again with a first place score on the bars – her first time ever – with a 9.125. Abby Schreifels and Visci came in second and third with scores of 9.125 and 9.05.
On the beam the Hornets took the top four spots with outstanding performances from Amber Grunewald (9.125), Schreifels (9.125), Megan Swanson (9.075), and Visci (8.9).
Big Lake also took the top four spots on the floor.
Visci came in first with a 9.325, Krumnrei placed second with a 9.275, Kennadie Ell was third with a 9.125, and Grunewald came in fourth with a 9.075.
For the all around Visci took first place scoring a 36.5750.
Big Lake gymnastics continues to win. They’ll compete again Thursday, Jan. 23 against Cambridge-Isanti at 6:30 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
