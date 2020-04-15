Big Lake golf scramble teeing up for second year

In the midst of a pandemic, events have been hard to plan for. Dates have been moved, things have been postponed, and some events have been canceled all together.
One event that Big Lake community members are holding tight to is the annual Golf Scramble.
It’s an event where local businesses come together for a day of golf in order to support the Big Lake Chamber. There’s a banquet that follows as well.
This year the Golf Scramble will take place on Thursday, May 28 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Monticello Country Clubs’ Head Golf Professional Kristi Dostal is especially excited to get things rolling on the golf course.
She said the event was such a success last year that she hope COVID-19 doesn’t take away the second year’s fun.
“They did such an amazing job for their first year and I’m glad they’ll be back,” Dostal said.
She specifically remembers during last years’ Scramble a successful golfer helping out others.
“A woman was hitting tee balls for people on the par five and helping people out and boosting their scores,” Dostal said. “That was a really big hit. She was able to hit it way up there and most people were able to get on the green in two instead of five.”
Dostal wanted to make it clear that as of now it’s on the calendar, but the governor gets the final say. It’s no secret that she has her fingers crossed for this pandemic to come to an end, as well as local golfers.
Dostal is a little weary about the banquet including a room full of people, but as far as the golf goes, she thinks the course will be able to pull it off with a little social distancing.
“I’m really looking forward to it and I really hope it happens,” Dostal said. “We need people out here again soon, but we’ll see when the time comes.”
Tickets are being sold at biglakechamber.com -head there if you’d like to sign up for a fun day of networking and fundraising.
