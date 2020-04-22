Big Lake golf coaches crave normalcy

Golf has been one of the biggest debated sports during the 2020 pandemic COVID-19.
Because of the ability to social distance, some have argued that golf can be played, but others disagree.
Right now all high school sports are canceled – including golf.
The Big Lake girls golf co-coaches Joe and Rebecca Hartel are simply following the rules when it comes to the 2020 high school golf season. That doesn’t mean they aren’t having a hard time with the suspended golf season, though.
The married couple has been coaching for over 12 years now and have loved every moment.
They are both teachers in Big Lake and have been navigating distance learning while trying to help their own kids with distance learning.
“We haven’t had much contact with our team, just giving encouragement to our seniors, but that’s about it,” Rebecca said.
The team didn’t get a single practice this season.
Rebecca has watched the program grow from just three or four girls to 12 athletes and everything in between.
“I’ve worked with girls who started out not knowing much about the game, but worked hard to become accomplished players,” she said. “It’s awesome to see all players of all skill levels improving and growing.”
With that many seasons under their belts as coaches, it makes it extra difficult to not have a season this year.
“I think the biggest thing with this is the battle of the unknown,” Joe said. “It’s a whole new level of uncertainty so it’s been very hard.”
Rebecca added that she misses her team.
“I miss my connection with my team,” she said. “They’re like a second set of children for us so we are struggling with that.”
The Big Lake co-coaches just want what’s best for the kids.
“It would be best if everything could just get back to normal, especially for the kids,” Joe said. “It would be awesome to have at least a little bit of a regular schedule. We’re just hoping everyone is okay mentally.”
Right now high school sports are up in the air. The Minnesota State High School League hasn’t had any further updates since March 25. All activities and team sports are canceled until further notice.
