Big Lake girls tops M8 rival Magic

Monticello welcomed Big Lake on Friday, Jan. 24 for a double header game raising awareness for cancer.
Both teams were decked out in pink gear. The players wore pink laces, the coaches wore pink shirts, and the fan section was a sea of pink.
The Big Lake team took home the win 59-45.
The game was very evenly matched for the girls in the first half.
Both teams came hungry and the crowd was helping the energy.
Heading into the game Big Lake Head Coach Scott Antl knew the girls had to perform well on defense and stop Monticello’s star player Anna Olson.
“Anna’s a great player and we always know that we have to stop her in order to win,” Coach Antl said.
Olson reached 1,000 points last season in January and reached 1,500 points in their game against Becker on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Olson was unaware at the time, but thrilled when she found out.
“Apparently I reached 1,500 points and I didn’t even know,” Olson said. “That feels awesome.”
Olson scored 500 points in just 27 games. She averages 18.5 points per game.
The teams were neck and neck – the scoreboard reading 19-21 with 4:41 left in the first half.
Big Lake went on a little run.
Caela Tighe swished a three about a minute later making it 24-19.
Emily Steen grabbed a rebound under the basket making it 26-19.
Monticello couldn’t get anything to fall on offense and Big Lake was pulling away.
Mia Huberty was putting up some nice buckets on offense for the Hornets.
“I just take the game as it comes,” Huberty said. “If I need to score I score if my teammates are open I get it to them, whatever it takes to win.”
Pierce scored next for Monticello resulting in a score of 31-25 with Big Lake in the lead.
Huberty was up next with a free-throw.
The score at the half was 32-26, with Big Lake in the lead over their rivals.
Both teams came out wanting to prove themselves.
Lindberg hit a swish three-pointer getting the Magic fired up.
The score was now 39-31 with Big Lake on top with 13:30 left in the game.
Huberty kept trying to post up on Lauran Zwack but she wasn’t having it, both fighting hard as guards under the basket.
Anna Olson added another under the basket guarded by Sternquist.
The Hornets called a timeout with 11:39 left on the clock. The scoreboard read 43-35 with Big Lake pulling ahead.
Olson took it to the hole earning two from the line.
Huberty was earning every rebound and every put back.
Cat Terres subbed in for Olson and got fouled under the basket and was sent to the line resulting in a score of 47-37 with Big Lake in the lead.
Morgynn Spears had a great rebound and put back earning an and-one for the Magic.
Sternquist responded with a drive and pull up nice and easy inside the paint.
“I work on it a lot in practice and Mia Huberty does it really well, so I learned it from her,” Sternquist said.
Olson came right back for Monticello with a layup.
“I think it came down to defensive energy,” Olson said when Big Lake started pulling away.
With just five minutes left in the game Monticello was down by nine points, 51-42.
Huberty knocked down a three-pointer from the top of the key with 3:26 left in the game.
Katelyn Lindberg responded with a banked in three-pointer from the left side.
Huberty was sent to the line and added two more points for the Hornets.
“We moved the ball around a lot,” Huberty said. “We were patient and took our time on offense.”
Sternquist was sent to the line next with 40 seconds left in the game, but couldn’t make it count.
Huberty was sent again adding two more free-throws for her team.
The final score was 59-45 giving Big Lake another win for their season record.
“It’s always a rival game and every time we play them it’s close,” Coach Antl said. “They’re a great team and it was a good battle and we’re happy we were on the winning side of it this time.”
For Monticello, Olson ended the night with 13 points, seven rebounds, and a block. Spears had 11 points, four rebounds, and one assist.
For Big Lake, Huberty had 23 points, four rebounds, one assist, and five steals. Sternquist had 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, and seven steals. Tighe had nine points, eight rebounds, four assists, and seven steals.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
