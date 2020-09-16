Big Lake girls soccer

The lady Hornets ended their streak of nonscoring games with a 3-0 victory against the well known rival Becker on Tuesday night.
The first goal of the game for Big Lake came off of a corner kick that was headed into the back of the net.
The second Hornet goal happened in the first half as well from a midfielder’s cross to a striker running onto the ball resulting in a wicked goal.
The third goal was 15 minutes into the second half when a forward scored from the right side off of a pass from a center midfielder.
Becker had a couple last minute scoring opportunities at the end of the game, but none resulted in a goal.
One was a 1v1 blocked by Big Lake’s goalkeeper and the second was a free kick that was blocked by the Hornets defense.
Big Lake currently holds a 4-1-1 record heading into Friday night’s game versus North Branch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.