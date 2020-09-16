You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Lake girls soccer

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The lady Hornets ended their streak of nonscoring games with a 3-0 victory against the well known rival Becker on Tuesday night.

The first goal of the game for Big Lake came off of a corner kick that was headed into the back of the net.

The second Hornet goal happened in the first half as well from a midfielder’s cross to a striker running onto the ball resulting in a wicked goal.

The third goal was 15 minutes into the second half when a forward scored from the right side off of a pass from a center midfielder.

Becker had a couple last minute scoring opportunities at the end of the game, but none resulted in a goal.

One was a 1v1 blocked by Big Lake’s goalkeeper and the second was a free kick that was blocked by the Hornets defense.

Big Lake currently holds a 4-1-1 record heading into Friday night’s game versus North Branch.

Load comments