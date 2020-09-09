You have permission to edit this article.
Big Lake girls soccer

On Tuesday, Sept. 8 Big Lake girls soccer team fought hard, but had their first loss of the season at home against St. Francis.

St. Francis scored from a header off of a corner kick in the first half of the game and their second goal came off a corner kick that led to a header into the goal. 

Big Lake wasn't able to score anytime after that.

The Hornets had chances to score lateer in the game, but couldn't make anything count.

Big Lake is 3-1 going into their second game facing Princeton for the season on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. in Big Lake.

