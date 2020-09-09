On Tuesday, Sept. 8 Big Lake girls soccer team fought hard, but had their first loss of the season at home against St. Francis.
St. Francis scored from a header off of a corner kick in the first half of the game and their second goal came off a corner kick that led to a header into the goal.
Big Lake wasn't able to score anytime after that.
The Hornets had chances to score lateer in the game, but couldn't make anything count.
Big Lake is 3-1 going into their second game facing Princeton for the season on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. in Big Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.