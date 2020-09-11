You are the owner of this article.
Big Lake girls soccer ends the night with a 0-0 tie against Princeton

With 30 minutes on the clock Big Lake had taken three shots at a goal and Princeton had taken two.

Both teams were moving the ball effectively on offense, but neither could get the ball into the back of the net.

Hornet goalie Kadyn Dilger had done a good job of stopping everything coming from the Tigers offense all night.

Emily Steen had a couple attempts from the right side but couldn’t make anything count.

The final score was 0-0. 

Big Lake takes the field again on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Becker.

The Hornets are 3-1-1 for the season so far.

