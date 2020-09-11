Big Lake girls soccer ends the night with a 0-0 tie against Princeton

With 30 minutes on the clock Big Lake had taken three shots at a goal and Princeton had taken two.
Both teams were moving the ball effectively on offense, but neither could get the ball into the back of the net.
Hornet goalie Kadyn Dilger had done a good job of stopping everything coming from the Tigers offense all night.
Emily Steen had a couple attempts from the right side but couldn’t make anything count.
The final score was 0-0.
Big Lake takes the field again on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Becker.
The Hornets are 3-1-1 for the season so far.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.