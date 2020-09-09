Big Lake girls soccer beats Monticello 1–0

The girls Big Lake soccer team faced Princeton on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and defeated the Tigers 2-1.
The girls Monticello soccer team faced Becker on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and was triumphant 6-3.
Big Lake Varsity girls soccer hung on to a one goal lead that they gained in the first half, through the entire game against Monticello.
The single goal of the game came from a free kick outside of the 18 yard box in the last 32 seconds of the first half.
Big Lake’s midfielder Mya Turner took control of the game and shot the ball over goalkeeper, Kallie Finkbeiner hands into the back of the net.
In the second half, the Hornet’s defense prevailed and resulted in a shutout against the Magic for a 1-0 win.
Big Lake sits with three wins for the season and will head to Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Monticello currently has two wins and one loss under their belt and will face Princeton for the second time this season on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.