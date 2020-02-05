Big Lake girls hoops pick up three victories

The Big Lake Hornets went on a three game winning streak taking on teams North Branch, Osseo, and Willmar.
North Branch:
On Thursday, Jan. 30, the girls defeated North Branch 59-42.
Mia Huberty was on a roll with 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and an incredible 12 steals.
Caela Tighe was also hitting shots with 11 points, two rebounds, four assists, and eight steals.
Clearly the team was doing something right with their aggressive defense.
Reagan Sternquist was up next with nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
Emily Steen had seven steals and Hailey Millam had six.
As a team the girls had 44 steals.
Osseo:
Saturday, Feb. 1 the girls played in a more competitive game against the Osseo Orioles resulting in a 67-63 victory.
Huberty was at the top of the line again with 21 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and four steals.
Tighe wasn’t far behind with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
Justena Cichy had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Sternquist scored 10 points, had 10 rebounds, three assists, and one block.
The team had totals of 46 rebounds, 15 assists, and 13 steals.
Willmar:
On Monday, Feb. 3 the Hornets added one more win against the Cardinals 62-56.
Tighe was on top with 19 points.
Sternquist finished the night with 16 points.
Huberty had 14 against Willmar.
And finally, Cichy had eight, Taylor Moen had four, and Millam had one free-throw.
Big Lake will look to add another win to their record against St. Cloud Tech on Thursday, Feb. 6.
They now sit with an over all record of 14-6.
