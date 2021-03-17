Big Lake girls basketball team is rusty of the break

The Big Lake girls basketball team sat out for 10 days because of COVID-19 and took two losses after the time off.
The Hornets competed on Tuesday, Feb. 23 and defeated Monticello 62-55.
Then, games against Hutchinson on Monday, March 1 and Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, March 4 were canceled for the safety of both teams.
When the Hornets returned to the court this week they took two losses against Holdingford, 56-26 and Willmar, 66-38.
Against Holdingford Mia Huberty led the way with 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, and two blocks.
Emily Steen had five points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.
Hailey Millam had three points, two rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
Kadyn Dilger had two points, four rebounds, and one steal.
Against Willmar Huberty led again with 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks.
Caela Tighe had 12 points, one rebound, and two assists.
Steen had four points, two rebounds, and one assist.
Olivia Stockham had two points and four rebounds.
Ava Vizenor had two points, three rebounds, and two assists.
The Big Lake girls basketball team now sits at No. 3 in the Mississippi 8 conference and a record of 10-4.
Becker sits at No. 1 and Cambridge-Isanti sits at No. 2 in the conference.
Big Lake will compete in the first round of section play on Thursday, March 18 in a team that’s yet to be determined.
