Big Lake girls basketball team advances to section championship

The Big Lake girls basketball team went up against No. 2 Rocori tonight.

The under dog Hornets came out on top 49-46.

Big Lake will now advance to the Section 5AAA championship on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

The No. 2 Hornets will face No. 1 Becker to see which team will advance to the state tournament.

