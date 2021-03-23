Big Lake girls basketball team advances to section championship

The Big Lake girls basketball team went up against No. 2 Rocori tonight.
The under dog Hornets came out on top 49-46.
Big Lake will now advance to the Section 5AAA championship on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m.
The No. 2 Hornets will face No. 1 Becker to see which team will advance to the state tournament.
