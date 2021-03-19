Big Lake girls basketball moves onto semifinals

The Big Lake No. 3 girls basketball defeated No. 6 St. Francis 52-43 in the section quarterfinals on Thursday, March 18.
In the game against St. Francis Mia Huberty led the team with 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block.
Caela Tighe had 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists.
Emily Steen had eight points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block.
Hailey Millam had four points, three rebounds, and two assists.
Kadyn Dilger and Rylie Sternquist had two points each.
Olivia Stockham had one point, four rebounds, and two assists.
The Hornets went 45 percent from the free-throw line as a team and 50 percent from the three-point line.
The Hornets will advance to the semifinals against No. 2 Willmar on Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m.
Willmar and Big Lake met previously in the season on March 13 and the Falcons came out on top 66-38.
