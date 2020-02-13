Big Lake gets stung on four-point loss

The girls Big Lake basketball team is currently ranked No. 3 in the Mississippi 8 conference.
On Friday, Feb. 7 the Hornets took on No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti in a close loss 45-41.
The first half was a little rough for Big Lake and they headed into the locker room with the scoreboard reading 29-19 with the Bluejackets in the lead.
The second half looked a little more promising, but unfortunately the girls could never cut the lead.
Caela Tighe led the team with 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block.
Up next was Mia Huberty with nine points, one rebound, five assists, and two steals.
Justena Cichy had eight points, five rebounds, three steals, and one block.
Taylor Moen had four points, one rebound, and one steal.
Reagan Sternquist had four points, six rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
Emily Steen had three points, an incredible eight rebounds, and one assist.
Hailey Millam had two points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.
The team went 9-16 from the free-throw line, which could’ve made a difference in the outcome of the game.
Together the team had 29 rebounds, 10 assists, 12 steals, and three blocks.
The Hornets currently hold a 15-7 record for the season and hit the court again on Thursday, Feb. 13 against No. 7 Chisago Lakes.
