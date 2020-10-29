Big Lake football fumbles against Becker

The Big Lake football team lost to Becker on Friday, Oct. 23, 33-0.
The Bulldogs had a touchdown in the first quarter, making the score 6-0 with an unsuccessful two point conversion run.
In the second quarter Becker had a touchdown for a 25-yard gain two point conversion run making the score 14-0.
With another touchdown in the third quarter the score was quickly 20-0. The two point conversion run was unsuccessful.
The Bulldogs laid it on thick in the final quarter with two touchdowns. The first Becker earned the extra point making the score 27-0 and the second Becker ran for an 8-yard gain, but missed the kick, making the final score 33-0.
Brandon Stern had 24 rushing yards.
The Hornets play again on Saturday, Oct. 31, against Delano at 1 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.