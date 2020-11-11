Big Lake football falls to Willmar 20-7

On Friday, Nov. 6 Big Lake football went head to head with Willmar and fell 20-7.
Head Coach Bob Blanchard came in with the mindset of wanting to get better.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Coach Blanchard said. “I know we haven’t gotten a win yet, and that can be really tough. But, they come to practice every day with the mindset to improve and get better. I’m excited to see how our guys will respond with another tough opponent in Willmar coming up this week.”
Willmar started off on the better foot scoring a touchdown in the first quarter and a successful kick.
The score was quickly 7-0.
Big Lake didn’t respond in the first quarter, but came out hot in the second quarter.
Rieley Mullen had a 57-yard run resulting in a touchdown and Josh Hunt placed the kick perfectly and tying up the score 7-7.
In the third quarter Willmar scored a 9-yard touchdown, but the extra point didn’t count so the score was 13-7.
In the fourth quarter the Hornets watched as Willmar scored another touchdown and a successful extra point making the final score 20-7.
Brandon Stern had 50 passing yards out of three completions for the Hornets.
Mullen had 90 rushing yards and one touchdown out of 10 attempts.
Stern had 12 rushing yards out of seven attempts, Reed Bottema had seven rushing yards out of three attempts, Aiden Miller had five rushing yards out of three attempts, and Haden Thieke had two rushing yards out of four attempts against Willmar.
Thieke had 35 receiving yards and Hunt had 15 receiving yards.
Blayne Kildahl had eight tackles and seven assisted tackles, Ty Williamson had six tackles and three assisted tackles, Thieke had three tackles and two assisted tackles, Hunt had three tackles and two assisted tackles, Mullen had two tackles and seven assisted tackles, Jack Iverson had two tackles and three assisted tackles, Ashton Mckenzie had two tackles and three assisted tackles, Bottema had one tackle and three assisted tackles, Jeremy Phyle had one tackle and four assisted tackles, Brett Bordwell had one tackle and five assisted tackles, Jake Wesley had one tackles, Zach Robeck had two assisted tackles, Jaxob Bahe had one assisted tackle, Ike Howell had one assisted tackle, and Evan Milberger had one assisted tackle.
McKenzie had one interception for the night.
Iverson and Streed each had one punt against Willmar.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
