You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Lake football falls to No. 1 seed Becker

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
fb

Big Lake took on No. 1 Becker and fell 28-0 in the semifinals.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 but it was rescheduled due to COVID-19 and the Minnesota State High School League’s regulations.

In the first quarter neither team scored.

In the second quarter Becker scored six touchdowns.

The first was a nine-yard pass and a successful extra point.

The second one was a 84-yard gain and a successful extra point bringing the score to 14-0.

Becker added another touchdown and another successful extra point putting them up 21-0.

The Bulldogs added another seven points with a touchdown and an extra point.

The fifth touchdown was an 84-yard gain and yet another successful extra point.

The scoreboard read 35-0.

Becker scored one more touchdown to close out the second quarter and a successful extra point bringing the score to 42-0.

In the third quarter Becker scored two more touchdowns.

Both touchdowns were for a 69-yard gain and two successful extra points.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter and the final score was 56-0.

Big Lake’s Rieley Mullen led the team 27 rushing yards and 10 attempts.

Brandon Stern had 26 yards and eight attempts.

The Hornets went 2-6 for the season.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com

Load comments