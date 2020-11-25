Big Lake football falls to No. 1 seed Becker

Big Lake took on No. 1 Becker and fell 28-0 in the semifinals.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 but it was rescheduled due to COVID-19 and the Minnesota State High School League’s regulations.
In the first quarter neither team scored.
In the second quarter Becker scored six touchdowns.
The first was a nine-yard pass and a successful extra point.
The second one was a 84-yard gain and a successful extra point bringing the score to 14-0.
Becker added another touchdown and another successful extra point putting them up 21-0.
The Bulldogs added another seven points with a touchdown and an extra point.
The fifth touchdown was an 84-yard gain and yet another successful extra point.
The scoreboard read 35-0.
Becker scored one more touchdown to close out the second quarter and a successful extra point bringing the score to 42-0.
In the third quarter Becker scored two more touchdowns.
Both touchdowns were for a 69-yard gain and two successful extra points.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter and the final score was 56-0.
Big Lake’s Rieley Mullen led the team 27 rushing yards and 10 attempts.
Brandon Stern had 26 yards and eight attempts.
The Hornets went 2-6 for the season.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
