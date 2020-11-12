Big Lake football defeats Marshall 16-13

The Big Lake football team traveled to New London-Spicer High School on Wednesday, Nov. 11 to take on Marshall for one of the final regular season games in 2020.
Big Lake was down for a little bit in the second quarter, but they came out on top in the end - when it mattered - and defeated Marshall 16-13.
In the first quarter the Hornets came out ready to win.
With 7:03 left in the quarter Brandon Stern ran for a two-yard gain to the end zone. Tyler Beach tried for the two point conversion pass, but it was incomplete.
The score was 6-0.
In the second quarter Marshall's offense was hot.
The first touchdown the Tigers' scored with 10:48 on the clock, a big pass from Marshall quarterback Tyler Maeyaert to the end zone, and finalizing it with a successful extra point.
The second touchdown was with 8:36 left on the clock, another big pass from Marshall quarterback Maeyaert, and an unsuccessful two point conversion pass.
The score was now 13-6 with the Hornets trailing.
Big Lake couldn't let the second quarter end without responding so they added a field goal by Josh Hunt for a 25-yard gain with 5:12 left in the second quarter.
In the third quarter both teams stepped it up on defense and offense wasn't too eventful until the Hornets had a huge fumble returned for a touchdown by Haden Thieke for a 20-yard gain. Hunt's kick was good, making the score 16-13.
In the fourth and final quarter neither team scored.
Big Lake took home the win making their final regular season record 1-5.
The football team will hit the field again on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and their opponent is yet to be determined as seeding has yet to take place.
Check the Monticello Times website for updates during the week.
