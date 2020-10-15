You are the owner of this article.
Big Lake fights hard in football season opener versus Rocori but falls 24-8

Photo by Patti Bottema

The Big Lake football team kicked off their season against a pretty difficult competitor on Friday, Oct. 9.

Big Lake fought hard but they fell to defending state champions – Rocori, 24-8.

In the first quarter Big Lake was having trouble getting started and that continued into the second quarter as well.

Rocori scored 16 points in the first quarter and nothing in the second quarter.

In the third quarter Big Lake and Rocori both scored 8 points.

Hayden Thieke ran the ball in for a 2-yard gain, scoring the touchdown.

Heading into the fourth quarter the score was 24-8.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter and Rocori went home with the win.

The Hornets hit the field again on Thursday, Oct. 15, to face Hutchinson at 7 p.m.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com

