Big Lake falls to Hutchinson 24-7

The Big Lake football team was defeated by Hutchinson 24-7 on Friday, Oct. 16 at Hutchinson High School.
The Tigers took the lead in the first quarter scoring a touchdown off of a 25-yard run and a two point conversion run making the score 8-0.
In the second quarter Big Lake scored with a nine-yard pass from Brandon Stern to Reed Bottema. Josh Hunt scored the extra point making the score 8-7.
Hutchinson had one touchdown in the third and fourth quarter both from runs and two point conversions.
The Hornets had no response and the final score was 24-7.
Stern had 32 passing yards.
Haden Thieke had 42 rushing yards, Bottema had 27 rushing yards, Rieley Mullen had 17 rushing yards, Stern had 10 rushing yards, and Will Boeckman had three rushing yards.
The team had 74 tackles all together.
Big Lake hits the field again on Friday, Oct. 23 against Becker at 7 p.m.
