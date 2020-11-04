Big Lake falls to Delano

On Saturday, Oct. 31 the Big Lake football fell to Delano 34-17.
The Hornets fought hard until the very last play.
In the first quarter Big Lake got the offense started with a with a 12-yard run from Riley Bottema scoring a touchdown and Josh Hunt kicking for a seven point lead, 7-0.
Delano responded wrapping up the first quarter running for a touchdown and scoring the extra point.
The score was tied 7-7.
Big Lake Head Coach Bob Blanchard gave the Delano team credit for adjusting during the game.
“The first quarter was good to us, but Delano made a shift in their defense and we kept leaving at least one of their linebackers free,” Coach Blanchard said. “He made the play the majority of the time. I give them credit for making that adjustment and confusing our players. We worked through some adjustments ourselves, but I think we forced our kids to think too much rather than just play. We needed to just get back to our basic blocking assignments and we would have been OK.”
In the second quarter Delano scored another touchdown off of the punt return and a 54-yard run. The Tigers didn’t make the kick.
At half time the score was 13-7 with Big Lake trailing.
The Hornets had the ball on the 40-yard line and Delano intercepted the ball and ran all the way to the end zone. They added two extra points and ran it in against the Hornets defense making the score 21-7 with 4:52 left in the third quarter.
“Just like on offense, our guys were thinking too much on defense rather than reading and reacting,” Coach Blanchard said. “The offense also did not set the defense up for success. There were a couple of times where we turned the ball over deep in our own territory and that never bodes well defensively, no matter how good you are on that side of the ball.”
Big Lake was doing a better job on defense after that mistake. Delano called a timeout with 1:58 left in the third quarter.
Delano came out of the timeout with a play earning another touchdown and missing the field goal making the score 27-7.
To start the fourth and final quarter Delano ran in the ball with 9:14 left in the game and the kick was good making the score 34-7.
Big lake looked defeated, but didn’t give up on aggressive offense.
Reed Bottoma had a big return running the ball to the 30-yard line. Riley Mullen had a carry to the 25-yard line.
Brandon Stern passed to Haden Thieke running to the 15-yard line.
Delano intercepted the ball on the next play.
Stern passed to Bottoma to the 5-yard line. Aiden Miller carried the ball to the 3-yard line.
Stern then carried the ball to the end zone with 3:31 left in the game. Big Lake tried for a two point conversion but the pass was incomplete.
Coach Blanchard was proud of his team for never giving up.
“When we scored in the 4th quarter, Delano’s first defense was still in the game and our defense never stopped bringing its tenacity and pursuit of the football,” Coach Blanchard said. “Those hard hits, turnovers, and great plays that our defense makes throughout the game are a direct reflection of our new defensive coordinator, Coach Snoddy, and the attitude that he brings out to the field every day. We just need to be more consistent.”
The final score was 34-13.
Big Lake hits the field again on Friday, Nov. 6 at the Willmar stadium at 7 p.m.
Coach Blanchard looked past the loss and knew how hard his team has been working this season.
“I’m proud of our guys. I know we haven’t gotten a win yet, and that can be really tough. But, they come to practice every day with the mindset to improve and get better. I’m excited to see how our guys will respond with another tough opponent in Willmar coming up this week.”
