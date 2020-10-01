Big Lake Fall ATV race at Lakeside Park

There’s no doubt that people in Big Lake love their ATV’s.
In June the City of Big Lake passed an ordinance allowing ATV drivers to use city streets.
On Saturday, Sept. 26 Big Lake locals practiced their new rights by hosting an ATV Run starting in Lakeside Park in Big Lake.
People from all over – not just Big Lake – gathered into the Lakeside Park parking lot at 10 a.m. decked out in American patriotic apparel ready to run the streets.
One ATV driver even played the national anthem while driving into the park.
The event officially began at 11 a.m. where the Big Lake Police Department led the group through the streets.
Participants were encouaged to stop in at local businesses and restaurants along the route.
The event was hosted by Scott Zettervall, Joel Dennis, and Matthew Hayen.
They hosted a similiar event in the spring and it attracted so many people that they decided to make it a more regular occurance.
Don’t be surprised if a group of ATV drivers passes by while the weather is still nice. The event had over 250 drivers who enjoyed every minute and wanted to do it again.
More people are learning about the new ATV ordinances and expressing their interest in ATV’s.
