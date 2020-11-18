Big Lake defeats higher seed Zimmerman 28-12

On Tuesday, Nov. 17 the No. 5 Big Lake football team defeated No. 4 seed Zimmerman 28-12.
The first quarter was uneventful and neither team scored.
The Hornets took charge in the second quarter scoring two touchdowns.
The first was with 3:30 left on the clock. Reiley Mullen ran for a 22-yard gain and Josh Hunt scored the extra point making the score 7-0.
The second was with 1:50 left on the clock. Brandon Stern passed to Jack Iverson for a 64-yard gain. Hunt scored the extra point with ease making the score 14-0 closing out the second quarter.
In the third quarter Mullen ran again for a 4-yard gain with seven minutes left on the clock. Hunt topped off the play by scoring the extra point.
The score was 21-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
With about eight minutes left in the game Big Lake scored again off of an interception by Iverson. He ran for 40 yards into the end zone and Hunt with the successful extra point. The score was 28-0.
Zimmerman had their only points in the final minutes of the game.
With 3:50 on the clock the Thunder ran in a touchdown and tried for a two point conversion, but weren't successful.
With 1:37 left in the game Zimmerman scored another touchdown and tried once again for the two point conversion, but it wasn't completed.
The final score was 28-12.
Big Lake added another win bringing their season record to 2-5.
With the upset, the Hornets will move on to No. 1 seed Becker on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.
