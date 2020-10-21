Big Lake cross country teams wrap up the season

The Big Lake boys and girls cross-country teams headed to Princeton on Thursday, Oct. 15, to compete in the Section 7AA meet.
They were up against Andover, Cambridge-Isanti, Cloquet, Duluth Denfeld, Duluth East, Elk River, Forest Lake, Grand Rapids, Hermantown, Hibbing, North Branch, Princeton, St. Francis, and Zimmerman.
The Hornets came in 10th place overall out of the 14 teams competing for the section title.
Josephine Lents was the first Hornet to finish in 30th place overall. She had a time of 21:11.9.
Next for Big Lake was Emilee Doperalski in 42nd place. She finished with a time of 21:35.0.
Amelia Degen crossed the finish line taking 49th place with a time of 21:56.1.
Josie Parks was the fourth Hornet to finish in Princeton in 51st place with a time of 22:03.9.
Grace Heider came in 82nd place with a time of 23:46.6. Rylie Ostrom was in 87th place with a time of 24:40.0.
Morgan Czexh was the final Hornet to race in 89th place and a time of 24:59.9.
The Big Lake boys cross-country team finished in fourth place against the same teams in Princeton.
Kade Layton came in third place overall with a time of 16:20.5.
Owen Layton was next up for Big Lake, coming in eighth place finishing with a time of 16:34.6.
Christian Noble was in 14th place, finishing with a time of 17:03.8.
Jack Leuer crossed the finish line next for the Hornets in 42nd place with a time of 18:13.3.
David Guyse came in 52nd place with a time of 18:52.1.
Jayden McLearen was next for Big Lake, coming in 73rd place with a time of 19:32.4.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
