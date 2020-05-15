More than 200 Big Lake High School seniors will receive diplomas in 2020. But those seniors won't receive their diplomas in the way they once envisioned.
Before the coronavirus sent the senior class into a world of distance learning and forced the cancelation of large-scale commencement ceremonies, the seniors were planning on gathering with their classmates for the annual graduation ceremony on Friday, May 29.
Fast forward 10 weeks.
Unable to host a typical graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, Big Lake High School will be sending off its class of 2020 with a parade and fireworks display on Friday, May 29 and the release of a graduation video on Saturday, May 30.
It's all part of the plan to conduct a "virtual" graduation ceremony Big Lake school administrators put together because of the restrictions in place because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The graduation video will look a lot like a traditional graduation ceremony, with the exception that the ceremony will be pre-recorded.
It will feature opening comments from Principal Bob Dockendorf, a welcome from Alyvia May, and a commencement address by Minnerva Zou. School Board member Dan Nygaard will speak before Dockendorf recognizes BLHS's honor students. Assistant Principal Angela Charboneau-Folch will then announce scholarship recipients.
The ceremony will then move to a slideshow of graduate photos before transitioning to a video of the May 29 graduation parade.
Members of the senior class will also have an opportunity to participate in the traditional walking across the stage to receive their diplomas. That will happen Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22.
Seniors were given an opportunity to sign up for 10-minute windows where they were invited to visit the high school, receive their cap and gown, take pictures in front of the Hornet backdrop, and walk across the auditorium stage.
A professional photographer will be on site to take graduate photos. Family members were also able to take pictures of the graduating seniors.
