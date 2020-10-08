Ketti Green:
4722 Blanding Court, Big Lake
Office Assistant - Sherburne County Sheriff Office, US Navy Veteran
Currently serving on the Big Lake Planning Commission (14 years), Big Lake Beyond the Yellow Ribbon-Founding member, Community Ed- Board member, Spud Fest- Board Member, MN Jaycees - Board Member, Big Lake Ambassador- Volunteer, Senior All Night Grad Party-Volunteer, Girl Scout Troop Leader.
1. Why would you be a good representative on the Big Lake City Council?
I have lived in Big Lake for 20 years, where my husband and I have raised 3 daughters. I am also a US Navy Veteran. Having served on the Big Lake Planning Commission for the past 14 years, I see the potential that Big Lake has to offer by managing growth for residential, business and industry. I have volunteered with many civic organizations and in our schools, this involvement with various community members has given me a good perspective on what the citizens of Big Lake expect from their City.
2. What do you consider Big Lake’s most critical issue? Why?
I consider Big Lake’s most critical issue to be maintaining the current level of public safety. Reduced public safety would result in decreased property values and make Big Lake an undesirable destination for businesses and residents. If we maintain our current level of public safety, Big Lake will continue to be a desirable destination for business and residents. Public safety is easier to retain than it is to rebuild if lost.
3. What specific goals do you hope to accomplish if you are elected? Please list at least three.
Keep Big Lake Safe. Continue to ensure that our Police and Fire Departments have the necessary tools, training and resources to continue to keep Big Lake safe.
Foster Economic Growth. Big Lake has much to offer. I will enable staff to promote our city to future residential and commercial developers to grow Big Lake, which will benefit us all.
Fiscal Responsibility. Big Lake has reduced its outstanding debt significantly in past years while maintaining an appropriate level of City services. I will work to ensure this continues.
4. What should the city government do, if anything, to attract new businesses to Big Lake and strengthen existing businesses?
Big Lake has numerous commercial and industrial lots that are “shovel ready”. We need to aggressively market these available lots to bring new businesses and increase the tax-base of Big Lake.
Big Lake has an active EDA that prioritizes relationships with the business community. These strong relationships allow for connections to be made and resources to be shared.
Big Lake invests in marketing itself to attract more businesses and workforce which helps the existing business community as well as honoring them through special weeks like Manufacturing Week and Small Business Week.
5. What is your vision for Big Lake in the next 10 years and how do we get there? In 10 years I see Big Lake as being a safe and affordable place to live from birth through retirement. We will provide quality of life for residents by connecting the city with pedestrian trails and quality schools. Residents will be able to seek quality employment at local businesses and industries or work from home.
We can achieve this vision in a number of ways.
We need to continue to invest in Public Safety.
We need to effectively manage taxpayer dollars in a responsible manner.
We need to aggressively market available commercial and industrial lots.
We need to ensure our City ordinances are easy to understand by everyone and business friendly.
6. What is your stand on the need for affordable housing in Big Lake, and do you support projects such as the two building, 120-unit apartment complexes called Marketplace I and II proposed by Commonbond?
Big Lake has the need for all types of housing, not just affordable housing. As a candidate for City Council it is not my place to be for or against a particular business to come to Big Lake. If the particular business meets Land Use and Zoning Ordinance, that business cannot be denied without opening the City to legal liability.
Specifically in the case of the Marketplace I and II project brought forward by CommonBond, the project was presented in the Concept Phase and it largely conformed to the Land Use and Ordinance. Since the project was largely in conformance with Land Use and Ordinance requirements, there were no legal grounds to deny the project as presented.
7. Is there something that the City of Big Lake is not presently doing that you believe would significantly improve the quality of life of Big Lake residents and/or strengthen the local economy?
I really like what the city is doing right now. I think we need to continue on the current path of paying down debt. Once the City has more financial freedom it can consider a number of things they are not currently doing such as lowering property taxes and working with the Township on a Community Center. This would help improve the quality of life and boost the local economy.
8. Wild card: Write anything you’d like to say to voters on topics we haven’t already asked about.
I would appreciate your vote on November 3rd. Please visit my website http://voteketti.com. If you have any questions please call me at 763-482-2392.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.