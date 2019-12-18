Big Lake cheer takes home first place and community service award

The Big Lake Cheerleading team has done it again! They continue to pull out great performances and represent Big Lake positively.
On Saturday, Dec. 14 the squad competed at the University of Minnesota.
The Hornets brought the heat and won the Division championship title.
As the rocked their blue uniforms and hit every move in their performance the judges looked pleased.
Big Lake can cheer, that’s for sure, but they didn’t stop there.
Later, that day the squad was also recognized for their community service.
Out of the many high school teams the Hornets were hand picked for their community service and representing the true character of a cheerleader. They were presented with the Kasner’s Kick Duchenne Award hosted by the University of Minnesota Spirit Squad.
