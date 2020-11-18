You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Lake cheer hosts first competition of the season

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
cheer

The Big Lake Cheerleading team hosted a competition on Saturday, Nov. 14 where they competed exhibition style and sharpened up their skills.

About two weeks ago they had 27 teams scheduked to show up and compete.

As of yesterday, dude to COVID-19, they had three teams teams show up.

“That’s okay,” Big Lake Head Coach Derek Nelson said. “This is an opportunity for our teams to showcase what they’ve been working on, and we will still give our all to make even the smaller competition a success.”

Load comments