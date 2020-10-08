Big Lake candidates featured in forum

As in the past, the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce and Industry is pleased to host the Big Lake Political Candidates Forum on Monday, Oct. 19, from 6-9 p.m. at the Big Lake High School Auditorium.
Registration for the candidates and a Meet and Greet the candidates begin at 6 p.m. with the candidates of the first race answering questions at 6:30. Races and candidates (given in alphabetical order) invited to attend include:
Big Lake Township: Bruce Aubol, Dean Brenteson, Eric Rosa, Mark Hedstrom and Judy Wilts
Big Lake Mayor: Paul Knier and Mike Wallen
Big Lake Council: Ketti Green, Sam Hanson, Ken Halverson, Alan Heidemann and Paul Seefeld
Big Lake School Board: Katelyn Anne Bland, Barbara Chaffee, Lori Kampa, Tony Scales and Amber Sixberry
State Representative District 30A: Chad Hobot and Paul Novotny
State Senate District 30: Mary Kiffmeyer and Diane Nguyen
US Representative District 6: Tom Emmer, Patrick Munro and Tawnja Zahradka
Kevin Thompson, owner of DATASuccess will moderate the forum. All voters of the Big Lake area are invited to attend the non-partisan political candidate forum. Members in the audience can submit questions.
The Chamber, volunteers, candidates and guests will be observing COVID-19 guidelines. Sherburne Wright Cable Commission (SWCC) will be taping the forum for viewing later on the City of Big Lake Cable TV Channel 180 and on the Big Lake Chamber website. Questions from citizens not attending the forum will be considered if submitted by Thursday noon on Oct 15th.
The schedule for the specific races will be post ed on the Big Lake Chamber FB page and website. All citizens are encouraged to be informed about the candidates through this newspaper and the Big Lake Political Candidates Forum and to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at your local precinct. Voters can also request an absentee ballot application on https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/ and clicking on the Voter and Election tab in the upper right corner. You can return your ballot by mail, drop it off at Sherburne County Courthouse during their business hours or at their secure, outside election drop box until 3 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Gloria Vande Brake, Executive Director
Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry
