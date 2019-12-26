Big Lake brings the heat in two home games

The Big Lake girls basketball team came out on top in two games this weekend against North Branch and Grand Rapids.
Though the team doesn’t have a lot of girls to work with, the players that they do have are stellar.
Head coach, Scott Antl was very proud of his team.
“We don’t have a lot of depth, but we worked hard,” Coach Antl said.
On Friday, Dec. 20 The Hornets beat North Branch 51-42.
At half time the teams were tied, but out of the huddle Big Lake was ready to take the lead.
Mia Huberty was leading scorer with 15 points, 2 steals, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds.
Caela Tighe was next with 14 points, 2 blocks, 2 steals, 5 assists, and 9 rebounds.
Reagan Sternquist also had an astounding 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal.
The team continues to have great percentages from the free throw line – the girls were 11 for 16 in the game against North Branch.
“Free throws can win games so we work on them every day,” Coach Antl said.
They worked the ball really well and had 14 assists as a whole.
On Saturday, Dec. 21 the girls faced Grand Rapids and gained another win 54-41.
Huberty had 17 points, Tighe had 15, Sternquist had 11, Taylor Moen had 7, and Justena Cichy had 4.
The Big Lake basketball team now has 4 wins and 3 losses.
They hit the court again on Thursday, Dec. 26 in a battle against St. Cloud Apollo at 5:30 p.m.
