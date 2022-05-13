A spring sport like golf, in MN, makes it very hard to get outside and get to the course for practice.
Golf courses take time for public youth in the early spring. The weather was not cooperating again this year. It was very wet, cold and windy until the end of April.
Girls and boys had to practice inside the schools for close to four weeks before we could get to the course, this takes a toll on the mindset of a golf team.
When outside, we dressed for the cold weather and dealt with very tough conditions. Temps ranged from 35 to 50 degrees for the first five matches and scores were higher because of the weather.
As a team, we are averaging 340 and as the weather warms up, our team goal is to shoot around 320 a match.
On April 29, we traveled to Grand National in Hinckley and shot a 319 for the school low team score. I did my research on the school history of golf scores and I believe it could be a school record.
While at our golf match in Hutchinson, Ryker Stukenholtz had a hole in one. This is also a first for the boys program.
We have four seniors; Tyler Anderson, Ryker Stukenholtz, Nick Selbitschke and Riley Siegrist, two juniors, Blake Anderson and Jacob McDonald, two sophomores, Aidan Johnson and Henry Knier and one ninth grader, Max Worley. We also go to the middle school age to fill the squad.
I’m looking at a fun last part of the season. Scoring can improve with great weather. Go get ‘em, guys.
