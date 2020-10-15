Big Lake boys cross country team takes 1st in Mississippi 8 Conference

The Monticello and Big Lake boys cross country teams competed in the Mississippi 8 Conference meet where Big Lake cam in first place scoring a 54 and Monticello came in second place scoring a 55.
The Hornet cross country runners went to Becker on Thursday afternoon knowing that the team title was going to be too close to call.
“I was confident we would run well today. All our training has been going as planned, maybe even better,” said Coach Trutna.
Kade Layton finished in a familiar position, first, and this time it made him the individual conference champion. He ran a 16:42.9.
Owen Layton finished second overall with a time of 16:48.4 and Christian Noble was third with a time of 17:08.7.
“Our top three did what they’ve done all year,” Coach Trutna said. “They go out, run even, and wear people out. They are relentless.”
All three of those boys earned All-Conference Honors.
Jack Leuer ran a great second half of the race to finish as the Hornets fourth runner in 21st place with a time of 18:21.6. He Honorable Mention All-Conference.
David Guyse had his best race of the year to finish in 27th place with a time of 18:49.2.
“Half way through the race, team-score wise, we were in a bit of trouble,” Coach Trutna said. “Jack and David both moved up and got us the places we needed,” Coach Trutna said.
Spencer Vold, Jayden McLearen, and Carter Erickson went 34, 35, 42 respectively.
“The whole team has worked so hard and everyone fought hard to the finish today,” Coach Trutna said. “It was a long wait until we finally got the scores. All of the coaches are so proud of the effort this entire team has shown this year.”
This is the first conference title for the boys since 2001 when Big Lake was still in the CMC.
The Monticello boys came in second place over all.
Noah Mahoney finished fifth over all with a time of 17:18.7.
Next up was Matt Penttila in ninth place with a time of 17:28.7.
Jacob Biard was right behind him taking 10th place with a time of 17:46.1.
Cade Hanson came in 15th place over all finishing with a time of 18:03.2.
Paul Fasen finished right behind him with a time of 18:12.4.
They finished the meet with a team score of 55 points. The next team in third place was Cambridge-Isanti coming nowhere near the Magic with a score of 72.
