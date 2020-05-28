Big Lake’s track teams didn’t get to wrap up their season – or even start their season for that matter – as they were hoping to.
Boys head coach Bob Blanchard and girls head coach Adam Pelot thought their team deserved some form of normalcy with an awards ceremony.
The coaches took to twitter to post a video for athletes and parents to watch and hear all of the seasons accomplishments.
Distance coaching was something that was new for both of them and they wanted to give the seniors and the whole team a proper send off.
“It was great to see kids so motivated and asking for workouts,” Coach Blanchard said. “We couldn’t necessarily send out mandatory workouts but every time we saw kids practicing on their own it made us extremely happy.”
Blanchard went on to highlight his three captains and 10 seniors.
He talked about each kids accomplishments and senior year potentials.
His team had been to state the year before and was looking to break some more records and head back to state.
“I hope to see a few of you compete at the college level and I just want to thank them all and let you know if you need anything at all you know where to find us,” Coach Blanchard said.
Coach Pelot thanked his athletes for working hard in the “off” season.
“Seeing all of you working hard and doing what you could do to make your season as good as it could have been was awesome,” Pelot said.
He had two seniors this season and was able to watch them progress as athletes on the track.
“Please never lose your smiles and your hard working attitudes,” Pelot said of the two leaders.
The 2020 Big Lake track and field banquet was unique from all other years in the past, but none the less special.
