Big Lake board reviews hybrid learning status

by Gloria Vande Brake
MONTICELLO Times
For over three hours, the Big Lake School Board discussed how hybrid classes are working this past month for students, parents and teachers at their Oct. 5 Work Session as well as provided input to Superintendent Tim Truebenbach’s district goals.
High School Principal Bob “Doc” Dockendorf reported positive things with hybrid classes include the one-to-one contact with students and teachers, the students and teachers becoming more “tech-savvy” and flexibility in making adjustments to meet student needs.
Middle School Principal Mark Ernst indicated other benefits include fewer students in a classroom helps with the individual attention teachers can given to students. “It is great to see the kids in the building and even the lunch room. The kids want to be in school, even on a limited schedule. There is less isolation for them and teachers appreciate they can reach students anytime: nights, weekends, even on vacation trips.”
Some challenges the board heard from the principals include teacher stress learning multiple technology and frustration when the technology doesn’t work well as well as some students not logging on during their online days at home. Ernst added, “After years of teaching to students present in the classroom and a season of distance learning, implementing a hybrid model combining both as they understand, build, and grow the model can be challenging.”
Board member Dan Nygaard reported some high school students aren’t required to “check-in” to their classes daily when they are at home. Dockendorf responded that higher-level and elective classes give more flexibility to students but core subjects should be requiring online “check-in” during the normal schedule. Nygaard emphasized that consistency among the classes is critical.
“One parent who was at work helped her son complete a math assignment, reported board member Amber Sixberry, “and then found out he didn’t get credit because it was 10 minutes late. Another student gets distracted when he has to go to multiple websites during his online class.”
“Perhaps homework given to students at home should have 24 hours to complete,” Nygaard suggested, “rather than having to complete it during that class period.”
Dockendorf reported that 51% of the high school students “checked-in” on Sunday, which provides flexibility to students and parents.
Board member Mark Hedstrom asked for assessment comparisons to last year so that students aren’t failing behind. Liberty Elementary Principal Caryl Gordy said the elementary students are “excited to be in school and they are wearing their masks. But we do have students who are behind in reading from last year so teachers are doing ‘power-reading’ every day.”
Truebenbach reminded the board that sustainable change such as hybrid learning takes vision, skills and resources to happen. Missing one of these can lead to confusion, frustration and anxiety.
Dockendorf encouraged parents concerned about their child’s hybrid learning to first talk to the teacher. Board member Tony Scales observed, “we are on a journey with students and teachers getting to the skills needed to do this well.” Board member Lynette Brown concluded, “it’s only been four weeks. Change takes time.”
In addition to helping teachers and families, an added responsibility for the principals is tracing COVID-19 exposure and determining necessary 14-day quarantine to students and teachers, according to Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. The cross country team and bus driver traveling on a bus to a meet more than 30 minutes needed to be quarantined when a student tested positive for COVID-19. During the meeting at 8:30 p.m., Ernst received a text from one of his teachers that needed to be quarantined, requiring a sub just 11 hours later. Dockendorf reported seven of the high school teachers have been out due to COVID.
Since July when he began as superintendent, Truebenbach conducted 26 hour-long discussions with teachers, administrators, board members, candidates and community members. The vast majority were proud of the staff, programs offered at the schools such as class selections and STEM and the facilities. Better communication with parents and the community was suggested.
District goals suggested by Truebenbach included:
1. Creating a dashboard of student assessments and competencies, which Hedstrom and Scales suggested be measurable.
2. External and internal positive communication
3. Update staff organizational chart with job descriptions and roles
4. Maintain financial health during this pandemic.
