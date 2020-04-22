Big Lake Bingo has goal to bring in business

Local businesses are struggling as COVID-19 continues to keep people home and away from social gatherings.
The Big Lake Chamber of Commerce and Industry is getting create with a new way that locals can support local businesses.
Executive Director Gloria Vande Brake had the idea of starting community Bingo to give restaurants, breweries, gas stations, and more, a boost that they need.
“I was looking around at what other chambers were doing during this time and from there I thought really hard about how we can get money into the pockets of the businesses who are losing income right now,” Vande Brake said.
She explained it as a chamber Bingo because all of the members listed are chamber members and she didn’t want to force anyone to be a part of it that didn’t want to.
The Bingo started last week and will continue until the end of May. Vande Brake hopes that businesses will be up and running by then so that people will be able to use their winnings.
Big Lake Mayor Mike Wallen and Minnco Credit Union are the two donors so far.
Once Mayor Wallen heard about the idea he jumped on it. He and his wife have been purchasing gift cards from local businesses that aren’t even on the Bingo card. He wants to help out in any way he can because he was once a small business owner as well.
“It’s just a cool operation and we have an amazing chamber,” he said. “It has to be a scary time right now for businesses. And one of the easiest things to do is pick up a gift card to support your community. I want to see these companies open and running once this is all over.”
It’s as simple as Bingo. Once a player has visited five businesses in a row that are featured on the Bingo card, they win.
However, in order to be a winner, the customer must spend at least $10 at any listed business and keep their receipts.
The money can be purchased on gift cards, takeout orders, and anything that would help that said business financially.
“It’s really important that we support our local shops right now,” Vande Brake said. “I hope it will help businesses during these few weeks where there isn’t much traffic.”
The Bingo is set up so people can choose any business they want to support and be able to get five in a row.
Once they get a Bingo they have a chance to win $25 in the form of a gift card to any member on the Bingo card.
If someone gets a blackout on their Bingo card then they have the potential to win $200 worth of gift cards to any member business on the Bingo card.
Any receipt dating back to Thursday, April 9 are eligible towards the Bingo prizes.
More information can be found on the Big Lake Chamber Facebook page.
