Big Lake basketball doubles up at home

Big Lake basketball hosted a double header where the girls took on Alexandria and the boys faced Rocori.
The girls fought hard, but it wasn’t enough in a 46-65 loss. The boys on the other hand, had a very successful season opener with a 70-50 win over Rocori on Monday, Dec. 9.
Girls basketball:
Alexandria is known for ramping up the pace of the game, so Monticello was looking to slow it down. Head coach Scott Antl said they had been working on a smooth and slow-to-act offense in practice.
“We need to be more patient on offense,” Antl said. “We don’t have a lot of depth so we need to get the best of our minutes on the floor.”
Taylor Moen, Raegan Sternquist, Mia Huberty, Caela Tighe, and Justana Cichy started the game.
Alexandria was off to a rough start with a double dribble and an air ball on the first two possessions.
Tighe had a huge block, pumping up the crowd and her teammates.
Emily Steen got things started off the bench with 14:21 minutes left in the first half. She swished a three pointer with confidence.
Alexandria’s defense wasn’t backing off, but the Hornets kept taking it to the hole.
Moen stirred things up with a drive and a step back earning two more points.
There was 4:17 left in the first half and the score was 15-22 with Alexandria coming out on top.
Moen earned her first foul of the night giving Alexandria two more points.
Big Lake called a timeout with 2:19 left in the first half. The Hornets were down by 12 points.
Out of the huddle Huberty had the save from out of bounds with a surprisingly accurate pass to Sternquist for an easy layup.
Big Lake couldn’t get anything to drop from the three point line. The girls went 2-10 for the whole game.
The halftime score was 18-27.
The Hornets needed to do something dramatic coming out of the locker room.
Sternquist came ready to play and earned an and-one off a rebound, making it 21-30.
Tighe was sent to the line and earned two more points for Big Lake.
She went 10-10 from the free throw line for the game. Each free shot was put up with ease.
“I tell myself to ignore the student section and stay calm,” Tighe said.
Coach Antl said it’s something they work on religiously.
“We work on them every day,” Antl said. “We’re not the best shooting team, but free throws are free for a reason, so we work on them every day in practice.”
It certainly paid off.
The Cardinals took a timeout with 14:01 left in the game. The score was 25-36.
Tighe kept aggressive on the boards and earned two more points.
Huberty had a nice basket down on the block with an assist from Tighe, but they couldn’t cut the gap. The score was 31-43.
Alexandria had nine team fouls, giving Big Lake a lot of opportunities at the line.
Sternquist and Huberty were sent to the line.
Big Lake never gave up and continued to go to the basket aggressively until the buzzer rang.
“If you finish strong, and never give up, the loss doesn’t seem as frustrating,” Tighe said.
Tighe earned two more at the free throw line.
Still, the Hornets just couldn’t catch up.
The final score was 46-65.
Going into practice the girls will work on one thing.
“We’re focused on defense right now,” Antl said. “If you can play a tough defense, offense will come.”
The girls team already have three games under their belt.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26 the girls fell to Annandale 42-59.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3 the Hornets beat Columbia Heights in a 75-40 blow out.
Boys basketball:
The Big Lake boys came out next against competitors Rocori.
The fan section grew as the boys warmed up.
Wyatt Windhorst, Brady Josewski, Alec Morehead, Peyton McConville and Jack Iverson started for the Hornets.
McConville started the game with a three on the left side of the key, making it 3-0.
Iverson and Windhorst had the next two baskets making it 7-0.
Windhorst had in impressive block and sent the ball down to Josewski where he earned the and-one, making the score 14-3.
Big Lake was taking care of business right out of the gate.
The Hornets were running a 4 out 1 in with Iverson dominating the lane.
Head Coach Mario Reese said they were looking to run a fast-paced offense against the Spartans.
“In practice we’ve been working on running the ball on offense,” Coach Reese said. “And we ran it all night long tonight.”
With 11:07 left in the first half Mitchell Spanier and Will Boeckman were sent in for Josewski and McConville.
Big Lake called a timeout with 4:19 left in the first half and the score was 29-15.
Right out of the huddle the Hornets got caught up in Rocori’s press and received a 10 second violation.
The possession after that, Iverson took it to the hole, but received an offensive foul.
Josewski looked as if he floated from one side of the court to the other and scored an unassisted layup.
Rocori’s press defense was a force to be reckoned with, but so was Big Lake’s offense.
Josewski and Windhorst had to work really hard to get the ball up the court.
“Once we got the ball to the middle we could break it a lot easier,” point guard and senior Josewski said. “We just need to keep doing that.”
“We struggled at times, but I felt like we looked really good against it at time too,” Coach Reese said. “We had a few threes, and a few fast break layups out of it as well.”
At half time the score was 31-21. Big Lake held the lead.
The Hornets brought a whole new energy into the second half.
Morehead grabbed a rebound and went back up drawing the foul – the score was 38-25.
Spanier scored on the left side with an epic assist from Morehead.
Josewski floated down the court once again with an effortless looking left handed layup. The Hornets were up by 10 points.
McConville was killing it on the boards and had majority of Big Lake’s rebounds.
Josewski earned the and-one. About 10 seconds later Morehead was on the line for another and-one, but it wasn’t good. He redeemed himself a minute later with a basket down low.
Morehead was on fire. He scored a three pointer from the top of the key, making it 51-36.
He hit another three pointer with 4:47 left in the game. He was running the court at this point. Morehead’s motto was to keep shooting.
“You just have to stay confident even if you miss a few shots, keep shooting,” senior Morehead said.
He ended the night with 13 points.
With a contested layup from Josewski, a nice drive from the right side by Iverson, and constant rebounds from McConville the score advanced to 61-44 with 3:48 left in the game.
Coach Reese sent the junior varsity players in with 1:23 left in the game. Isaac Flicker, Chandler Nagorski, Tyler Beach, Jaeden Draeger, Tre Gordy were sent in.
Beach scored one free throw with 1:12 left in the game.
Flicker was sent to the line next earning one free throw as well with 54 seconds left in the game.
And finally, Gordy scored a left handed layup with 10 seconds left in the game.
The younger guys really proved that they can compete with advanced competitors.
“That was really special to see,” Reese said. “These guys come and work hard in practice everyday and we are all one varsity team trying to reach the same goal.”
The final score was 70-50 with 18 points from Iverson, 17 from Josewski, 13 from Morehead, and 8 from Windhorst.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.