The Big Lake boys and girls basketball teams went head to head with conference competitor Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The girls came home with another win under their belt, but the boys couldn’t seem to pull ahead.
The girls defeated the Wildcats 54-52.
The teams were evenly matched.
Caela Tighe was on fire scoring 20 points, getting five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.
Reagan Sternquist had 12 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and three steals.
Mia Huberty finished the night with 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and three steals.
Taylor Moen had seven points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block.
Emily Steen scored two points, three rebounds, three assists, and six steals.
Emma Jacobs had two points, one rebound, and two steals.
The Big Lake girls basketball team is now 17-7 for the season.
They hit the court next on Friday, Feb 21 against Monticello at 5:45 p.m.
Boys:
The Big Lake boys basketball team wasn’t so lucky, losing 75-66 to the Wildcats.
The Hornets were up 36-35 at half time, but couldn’t hold the lead.
Peyton McConville had 26 points, leading Big Lake for the night.
Jack Iverson wasn’t far behind with 17 points individually.
Wyatt Windhorst was up next with 10 points.
Alec Morehead had seven points versus the Wildcats on Thursday night.
Mitchell Spanier had three points.
Alexander Ombongi had two points for the night.
Will Boeckman had one point.
The boys will have a chance to redeem themselves against conference rival Monticello on Friday, Feb. 21 on their home court at 7:30 p.m.
