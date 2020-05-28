You are the owner of this article.
Big Lake Baseball Association cancels season tournaments

The Big Lake Baseball Association Board of Directors has made the tough decision to cancel the Big Lake hosted tournaments and the majors and minors season for grades preschool through second grade division for 2020.

Currently the in house and traveling seasons are still on for grades three through 10, but updates will continue to be sent out as soon as any other information is received by the coaches.

Big Lake Baseball took to Instagram to share the news on Friday, May 22.

