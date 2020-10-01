Big Lake approves Liberty Bank’s site plan

Branch office will feature drive-through lanes and ATM lane
Liberty Bank plans to build a new branch office in Big Lake next year, just west of Casey’s, reported Consultant Planner Kevin Shay at the Sept. 23 City of Big Lake Council meeting.
Upon staff and Planning Commission’s recommendations, the Council approved the bank’s site plan for a 2,813 sq. ft. branch office with four drive-through lanes, three teller lanes and one ATM lane. The Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the use of a changeable electronic sign incorporated as a freestanding sign was approved.
However, Liberty Bank’s requested variance to exceed the electric sign’s allowable area of 24 square feet on each side to 66 square feet was denied. Liberty Bank President/CEO Mark Bragelman attended the meeting with Dan Miller and Brad Torok from Miller Architects & Builders LLC but no questions were asked of them.
Newly-hired City Planner Lucinda Meyers presented amendments to the City’s Right-of-Way Ordinance regulating small cell wireless facility equipment on street light fixtures and poles. Evolving technology and citizens requesting the new 5G network along with aesthetic requirements such as fully concealed cables, wires and connectors on the support structure necessitated these amendments.
Councilman Scott Zetterval suggested that the small cell wireless ordinance may need amending later for R5 or multi-family, high density districts in the city. Mayor Mike Wallen noted that requesting variances may be time-consuming and costly. Councilman Paul Knier identified citizen concerns about health issues. The Council approved the amendments and a fee for these permits will be established later this fall.
Finance Director Deb Wegeleben presented and council approved the preliminary 2021 tax levy of $4,695,345 which includes the general fund levy of $3,520,725 and the debt levy of $1,174,620.
This is an increase of $259,392 or 5.68% over the 2020 final tax levy, due primarily to a 6% increase in staff health insurance, staff increases for positive performance review, a 1.8% market rate adjustment to the City’s pay plan and an increase in repair and maintenance of equipment.
The 2021 Big Lake Economic Development Authority (BLEDA) preliminary property tax levy of $130,000 is the same amount levied in 2020. Wegeleben noted that the city tax rate will decrease by .86% to 49.76%. The 2021 preliminary general fund budget is set at $5,560,546, an increase of 2.67% or $144,483.
According to Wegeleben, the daily cost to an estimated population of 11,551 is $1.32 per person for police protection, streets, parks and other services.
The city’s debt has declined from $77.3 million 10 years ago to $33.8 million (principal and interest).
Their Truth in Taxation hearing is scheduled for 6 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
In other city council business:
•Community Development Director Hanna Klimmek announced that Big Lake Manufacturers Week will be Oct. 1-7 and the council approved a resolution of support. While tours will likely not be done this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the city will thank manufacturers in social media posts. Klimmek also noted the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry will be encouraging its members to support area manufacturers.
•With Lake Liquors Manager Greg Zurbey and City Administrator Clay Wilfahrt recommendations, the Council approved to discontinue the temporary pay increase of $2 per hour for all non-exempt liquor store staff effective September 27, 2020. This increase had been approved at the beginning of COVID-19 because of the additional work and longer hours the staff had. Liquor sales are up 29% for the year.
•Permits for single-family homes through August 30th total 34, down from 64 in 2019. Fees, however, are only down $3,234.
•Council approved a personnel policy change of the city’s hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. These hours were initially established during the summer but are now year-round.
•Council approved a 1-year extension of Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation grant of $1200 providing 100 hours of AIS inspection reimbursement. This year DNR didn’t allow any volunteers to be trained and the only AIS inspection performed at Lakeside Park boat launch was through a private contract. The Big Lake Community Lakes Association (BLCLA) has also agreed to extend the similar grant they received.
•Klimmek reported that 136 people attended the Toy Story 4 Movie in the Park earlier this month
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.