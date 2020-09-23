You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Lake announces Reyan Robinson as girls head basketball coach

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Coach Robinson has been an assistant coach on the Big Lake Girls Basketball staff for the last two years.

Reyan is a Becker graduate, where she had an outstanding basketball career.

She then went on to play at St Cloud State University.

Robinson has been heavily involved in the youth and off-season summer programs, understand that building a successful basketball program requires a solid foundation with the youth.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to coach this amazing group of girls and can’t wait to see what the future holds for Big Lake Girls Basketball," Robinson said.

Big Lake Activities Director Logan Midthun is excited to have her a part of the Big Lake family and team.

“From the beginning of her coaching tenure at Big Lake, it was clear that Rey had the capacity to be a head basketball coach," Midthun said. "With her background in the game, rapport with the players, and great instinct to lead she has only scratched the surface of her abilities as a basketball coach.”

Load comments