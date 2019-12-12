You are the owner of this article.
Big Lake and Monticello hockey couldn't pull out wins this weekend

The competition was cold as ice.

Monticello faced Champlin Park and fell 6-4.

After the second period, it was all tied up 4-4. Goals came from Riley Ronayne, Alex Opatz, Jeffrey Henrikson, and Gunnar Sibley.

The third and final period was where Champlin Park shines and the Moose couldn’t keep up.

The Rebels scored two more goals and stopped Monticello on defense.

Nash Wilson had a great game in the net with 39 saves and a .867 save percentage.

The Moose have their next game tonight at the Cambridge-Isanti Ice Arena at 7 p.m.

Big Lake/Becker faced powerhouse Dodge County and were beat 10-1.

The Eagles only goal came in the third period from Ethan Tobako with an assist from Tyler Schmitt.

Goalies Mitch Reasoner and Caden Weber allowed 10 out of 35 shots on their goal. Reasoner had 18 saves and Weber had 7.

The boys hit the ice again tonight against Chisago Lakes on the Princeton Ice Arena at 7 p.m.

