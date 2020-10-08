Big Lake adds another win before heading into section play next week

On Friday, Oct. 2 Big Lake’s girls soccer team was representing Mya Turner and Kelsey Meyer in their Senior Night celebration.
Big Lake varsity girl’s soccer earned their sixth victory of the season 1-0 over Cambridge-Isanti.
The goal came from a big Lake cross that was deflected by Cambridge-Isanti defender’s foot into the goal.
Big Lake girls soccer head coach Kelly Dilger thought the team could’ve added more points.
“The game was very physical and although Big Lake took 18 free kicks they just couldn’t find the back of the net,” Coach Dilger said.
The Hornet defense kept the game scoreless for the Blue Jackets and the Hornets are now 6-1-3.
The Hornets’ last game of the season is against Chisago lakes on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and you can check the Monticello Times website for updates as we will have already gone to print.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
