Big Lake 4, St. Joseph 7 on Saturday, June 27

Big Lake fell to St. Joseph on Saturday, June 27.
The Joes ran away with the game early in the second inning scoring six runs. The final score was 7-4.
The Yellow Jackets tried to retaliate earning two runs in the third inning and two more runs in the seventh inning, but couldn’t catch up.
Mason Miller had two runs for the night.
Sam Dokkebakken and Dustin Wilcox each had one run, totaling four.
The team had four runs batted in and eight hits.
Dokkebakken and Zues Schlegel each pitched two innings. Dokkebakken had four hits, six runs, and two errors. Zues Schlegel had zero hits, runs, and errors.
Preston Schlegel pitched for four innings and had two hits, one run, and zero errors.
